Check your lotto ticket - 2 big winners set to smile broadly

By TimesLIVE - 18 January 2021
The first lottery multimillionaires of the year won R60m and R32m.
A banking app customer and a Johannesburg ticket holder are the winners of the first multimillion-rand jackpots of the year, says lottery operator Ithuba.

They are R60m and R32m richer respectively.

The Powerball winner purchased the ticket using the FNB banking app, with a R52 ticket wager and a manual selection method.

The Lotto Plus ticket was purchased at Turden Trading, at the Turf Club Road, in Turffontein. The player used an R80 ticket wager and a Quick Pick Selection method.

