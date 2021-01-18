News

Fire near William Moffett Expressway

By Riaan Marais - 18 January 2021
William Moffet Expressway fire
William Moffet Expressway fire
Image: Screengrab

Motorists in Port Elizabeth have been warned to be cautious when travelling on the William Moffett Expressway as a fire is causing visibility problems.

A grass fire that started at about noon on Monday on a vacant lot close to the Fig Tree Shopping centre is the cause municipal emergency services officials said.

At this stage it is unclear how the fire started, but emergency services are keeping a close eye on the situation as windy conditions could cause the blaze to get out of control.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X