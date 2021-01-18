Fire near William Moffett Expressway
Motorists in Port Elizabeth have been warned to be cautious when travelling on the William Moffett Expressway as a fire is causing visibility problems.
A grass fire that started at about noon on Monday on a vacant lot close to the Fig Tree Shopping centre is the cause municipal emergency services officials said.
At this stage it is unclear how the fire started, but emergency services are keeping a close eye on the situation as windy conditions could cause the blaze to get out of control.
Motorists are warned to take care when driving along the William Moffet Expressway as smoke has causing poor visibility at the Circular Drive intersection.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 18, 2021
Fire fighters are on the scene to extinguish and monitor the grass fire that started around noon.
📹: @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/XwVMx5NS3g
