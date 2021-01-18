Fire near William Moffett Expressway

Motorists in Port Elizabeth have been warned to be cautious when travelling on the William Moffett Expressway as a fire is causing visibility problems.

A grass fire that started at about noon on Monday on a vacant lot close to the Fig Tree Shopping centre is the cause municipal emergency services officials said.

At this stage it is unclear how the fire started, but emergency services are keeping a close eye on the situation as windy conditions could cause the blaze to get out of control.