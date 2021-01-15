DIY documentary helps NMU student cope with lockdown challenges

The national lockdown might have had its challenges, but professional dancer and aspiring videographer Kris Swartbooi used it to her advantage by producing a self-reflective documentary focusing on how to navigate your way through this difficult time.



And to her surprise, her work was included in an annual final-year film exhibition at Nelson Mandela University...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.