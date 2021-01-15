War on illegal dumping gets going

Warnings, fines totalling R10,000 issued so far

In less than one month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s public health department issued fines totalling R10,000 to people caught dumping refuse illegally.



The city has declared war on illegal dumping, which has not only been an eyesore but a health hazard...

