Union threatens court action after VWSA fires 14 shop stewards
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA has lashed out at Volkswagen SA for firing 14 of its shop stewards at the Uitenhage plant.
Numsa has given VW an ultimatum: reinstate all 14 workers or face being dragged to court. In a statement, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the shop stewards had been fired for demanding that the giant car manufacture comply with Covid-19 safety and health measures...
