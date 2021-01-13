Ten cartridges found at one shooting scene, court hears
Ten bullet cartridge cases, allegedly fired from the same firearm, and at least one bullet were retrieved from the scene where Jacques Richard Roberts was gunned down.
This is according to forensic expert Warrant Officer Wesley McLean, who testified in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...
