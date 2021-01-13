This is how vaccinations will be done, and the IEC is at the heart of planning

Cloete, who addressed journalists at premier Alan Winde’s weekly Covid-19 media conference, said all arrangements to roll out the vaccine are on track.

An advisory committee meeting of experts on Wednesday is expected to advise provincial health authorities on ethical and technical matters.

The committee also worked closely with the private sector co-ordinating committee to model how immunisation will be carried out, the logistics of vaccination, the storage of vaccines, tracking stock and monitoring adverse reactions to the vaccine.

A stringent process will require vaccination facilities to be preregistered and accredited. “Then, second, there will be a registration process. Everybody who needs to be vaccinated needs to be entered on to a vaccine register. It's almost like the voters' roll,” said Cloete.

Cloete said the authorities were also talking to the Electoral Commission (IEC). “We are learning from them about the systems they use. Then each person will be given an appointment to say you will go to that place at that time. Someone will be expecting you, and when you arrive, you will sign consent.

“You get your first dose, you get your appointment for your second dose, and you will be issued a proof of vaccination and registered on an electronic system that you received a vaccine.

“And then you'll have the second dose and that's the completion of vaccination. All of this will be supported by adequate supplies, the infrastructure, the skilled people and the data systems to be able to track all of this.”