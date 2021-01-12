Gauteng Covid-19 deaths spiked 155% in first week of January: Makhura

The number of people in Gauteng who succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 between the last week of December and the first week of January this year skyrocketed, premier David Makhura said on Tuesday.

He was providing an update on the province’s health response to the pandemic since last month. He said he was particularly concerned about the fatality rate.

“Our overall fatality rate is less than 2% — at 1.8% in Gauteng. When we do a comparison per week, we see the number of people succumbing to Covid-19 is increasing quite significantly. In the last week of December, it increased by 123% [from the week before]. In the week that follows that, leading up to early January, it increased by 155%. As we speak, it has increased by 10%,” he said.

The province has recorded 338,071 Covid-19 infections, making up more than a quarter (27.1%) of the country’s overall cases.

Makhura said the province had 50,000 active cases and was recording an average 433 deaths a week. Only KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 90,000, has a greater number of active cases.

“This is a matter of great concern, but we are not where we were,” he said.