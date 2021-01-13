On just two days last week, home affairs registered 10,852 deaths: Motsoaledi

In December last year, home affairs officials registered 55,676 deaths — more than one-and-a-half times what was registered in the previous two years.

And, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, the picture for January this year looks even bleaker. In just two days last week, with the coronavirus surging across SA, nearly 11,000 deaths were registered.

Motsoaledi released the figures at a media briefing on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement the night before that the country would remain on lockdown level 3 — with some additional regulations — until mid-February.

Statistics from January 1 to date have been alarming, the minister said.