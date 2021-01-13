755 deaths recorded in 24 hours, as SA's total Covid-19 fatalities pass 34,000

More than 200 deaths were recorded in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the past 24 hours up to Tuesday night, as SA passed the 34,000 mark in terms of Covid-19 fatalities.

In total, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday night, 755 deaths were recorded across SA. Gauteng accounted for 255 of these deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 218, the Eastern Cape 134, the Western Cape 128, the Free State 26, Limpopo and Mpumalanga 11 each, and the Northern Cape two.

This means that 34,334 deaths have now been recorded since the outbreak of the illness.