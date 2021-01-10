Neighbours find woman buried in shallow grave, husband arrested

When a wife was not seen the day after neighbours heard an argument the previous evening, their suspicions were aroused.

As they approached the property the next day, they were hit by a foul smell — and bloodstains.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman's husband is under arrest on a charge of allegedly murdering his wife and burying her body in a shallow grave.

The 32-year-old suspect will on Monday appear in the Giyani magistrate's court.

Explaining how the 53-year-old woman's body was found, Mojapelo said: “The local residents apparently became curious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday. This after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening at around 9.30pm.

“On Thursday morning, they then decided to check what was going on and on entering the premises, traces of bloodstains were allegedly seen through the window of the house.

“Some of community members were met by an unpleasant smell coming from a shack that has been erected in front of the house. They then decided to forcefully open the door of the shack after their calls went unanswered, and discovered the shallow grave.”