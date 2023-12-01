Get the news in your inbox

Wondering how to keep up with the latest news and features on HeraldLIVE? It's easy — subscribe to our email newsletters:

HeraldLIVE AM: From Monday to Friday, a quick morning round-up of our biggest news stories along with sport, entertainment, lifestyle, opinion and more. On Saturday we bring you the best from Weekend Post.

From Monday to Friday, a quick morning round-up of our biggest news stories along with sport, entertainment, lifestyle, opinion and more. On Saturday we bring you the best from Weekend Post. HeraldLIVE Breaking News: Get an email alert about the biggest breaking news stories in South Africa and around the world.

Get an email alert about the biggest breaking news stories in South Africa and around the world. HeraldLIVE Sport: Get all your latest sport — local, national and international — delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday to Friday .

How do I sign up?

When you register at no cost on HeraldLIVE, you’ll be asked to choose which of these newsletters you'd like to receive.

Once you’ve registered and signed in, you can manage your newsletter subscriptions via your user profile — after signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link. (If you're on your mobile phone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the “Profile” link.)

Got any questions? Email us at feedback@heraldlive.co.za or read more about newsletters on our FAQs page.