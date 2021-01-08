Family desperate for closure about Port Elizabeth missing man

No trace has been found of Adriaan Scheepers after he disappeared from his Sherwood home last September

PREMIUM

Just two days before he disappeared last September, a Port Elizabeth man sent his ex-wife of nine years a WhatsApp message.



“I just want to say that if something happens to me one day, everything in the house must go to you and the children. Please show this to my two brothers please.”..

