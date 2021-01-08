Family desperate for closure about Port Elizabeth missing man
No trace has been found of Adriaan Scheepers after he disappeared from his Sherwood home last September
Just two days before he disappeared last September, a Port Elizabeth man sent his ex-wife of nine years a WhatsApp message.
“I just want to say that if something happens to me one day, everything in the house must go to you and the children. Please show this to my two brothers please.”..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.