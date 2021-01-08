Man accused of murdering pregnant wife to apply for bail
A Port Elizabeth man accused of the brutal murder of his pregnant wife has secured the legal services of the same company his wife worked for at the time of her death.
On Thursday, Rezaan Fondling, 33, appeared briefly in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, where it was confirmed that he would be represented by Legal Wise in his formal bail application, expected to be heard next week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.