Man accused of murdering pregnant wife to apply for bail

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth man accused of the brutal murder of his pregnant wife has secured the legal services of the same company his wife worked for at the time of her death.



On Thursday, Rezaan Fondling, 33, appeared briefly in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, where it was confirmed that he would be represented by Legal Wise in his formal bail application, expected to be heard next week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.