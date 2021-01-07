Uitenhage battles without electricity even before load-shedding resumes
Power cuts blamed on ageing infrastructure, cable theft and vandalism
While Eskom announced on Wednesday that load-shedding stage 2 would be implemented, residents in Uitenhage have had to contend with constant power cuts — something the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said it wanted to address.
From Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning large parts of Uitenhage were without power after supply was interrupted at five substations...
