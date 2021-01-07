Four held in Bay for drugs, illegal weapons

Safer festive season operations in Nelson Mandela Bay continue to yield results as four more suspects were arrested on Tuesday on charges related to illegal weapons and drugs.

Two suspects were arrested at a known drug post in Rosedale, Uitenhage, at about 1pm when members of the anti-gang unit searched the house in Acacia Avenue.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, a 21-year-old suspect, believed to be a gang member, was arrested after he was seen tossing a .38 revolver and ammunition over a wall into the next yard.

At the same house, a 19-year-old was arrested for being in possession of tik and Mandrax with an estimated value of R5,000.

About an hour earlier, the anti-gang unit responded to information about a possible firearm and ammunition at a shop in Mendi Road, New Brighton.

Upon searching the premises no firearms were found, however the shop owner, 34, allegedly had 14 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

He was arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition.

And at 11.30am, members of the Port Elizabeth flying squad arrested a man in Algoa Park after he allegedly dropped a revolver, loaded with five rounds, while allegedly trying to run away from them.

Ownership of the firearm is yet to be determined, and the suspect was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

All these arrested suspects will appear in their respective magistrate’s courts later this week.

HeraldLIVE