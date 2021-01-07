Kwanoxolo man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

Port Elizabeth police arrested a 33-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with a murder in Kwanoxolo on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect was arrested after the body of Mtutumi Magqabi, 27, was found in front of his home in Vulindlela Street, Kwanoxolo at about 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Magqabi was found with stab wounds to his chest and back and was declared dead at the scene.

“Bethelsdorp detectives and crime prevention unit members worked into the early hours of the morning of [Wednesday] conducting enquiries in the area as to the circumstances of the fatal stabbing as well as tracing of the suspect,” Naidu said.

At about 11.50am on Wednesday, detectives arrested the suspect at a house in Kwanoxolo.

He has been detained on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The motive for the fatal stabbing is still unknown at this stage.

HeraldLIVE