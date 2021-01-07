Port Elizabeth police nab more than 40 suspects overnight

Port Elizabeth police arrested more than 40 people between 9pm Wednesday and 5am Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said among those arrested were 38 suspects wanted on various charges including drunk driving, house robbery, theft and the possession of drugs.

On Wednesday at about 3.30pm, members of the detective trio task team arrested three suspects aged between 30 and 36 for an alleged business robbery which took place in Central on December 17.

It is alleged that the suspects robbed a clothing store in Govan Mbeki Avenue at gunpoint.

Cash, cellphones and clothing items were taken.

The three men had been arrested with the assistance of Humewood crime prevention members who followed up on information received about three of the suspects at the taxi rank in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Naidu said.

They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Also on Wednesday, at about 11.30am. members of the Port Elizabeth flying squad followed up on information received that suspects were on their way to commit a crime in Algoa Park.

“The suspected vehicle, a Nissan Almera, was spotted in Bethelsdorp Road and when they saw the police vehicle, one man jumped from the moving vehicle and ran through a field,” Naidu said.

It is alleged that as the man ran from the police, he dropped a 9mm pistol.

He was arrested in Ysterhout Street, Algoa Park, and detained on a charge of the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The serial number of the recovered firearm had been filed off, Naidu said.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

At about 11.25pm, members of the dog unit arrested a 27-year-old housebreaking suspect after police responded to a complaint about a housebreaking in progress at a business premises in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Central.

“On arrival, members found the front door of premises damaged,” Naidu said.

“Patrol dog Bart was released to search for possible suspects inside the building.

“Bart successfully flushed out one suspect.”

The man had been detained on a charge of housebreaking and would appear in court soon, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE