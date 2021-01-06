Uitenhage left without electricity after substations disrupted

Large parts of Uitenhage were left without electricity since Tuesday after supply at four substations was disrupted.

Areas like KwaNobuhle have been without electricity since early Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said this was caused by a lost supply from the Van Riebeek, Protea, Lower Cannon and Mosel substations.

The city said it was working to restore the lost supply, but said there was no time frame of when the electricity would be back up again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

