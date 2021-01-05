Rabies vaccination drive for cows after attack on woman
A cattle rabies vaccination and information drive is to take place at Mdeni village in Qumbu, where a teacher died after being bitten by a cow .
Zininzi Mthethandaba, who died in hospital after being bitten on her way to visit her father on December 21, was buried on Saturday...
