Help sought in finding family of man found dead in Swartkops River

Uitenhage detectives are asking for the community’s assistance to identify a deceased man and track down his family.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, a herdsman found a man’s body floating in the Swartkops River on Saturday.

The deceased, estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old, was wearing dark pants, a maroon top and only one black shoe. On his left forearm is a tattoo of a fist and the name “Xolile”.

The police opened an inquest docket and officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that could possible identify the deceased or his next of kin is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079-896-8148 or Uitenhage police on 041-996-3438.

HeraldLIVE