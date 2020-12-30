Persistent and brave — the class of 2020

Matric pupils describe how they coped in the face of Covid-19 challenges

PREMIUM

Confusion, anxiousness and the joy of being homeschooled were some of the reactions from Nelson Mandela Bay matriculants when Covid-19 disrupted the academic year.



However, Grade 12 pupils unanimously agreed they needed to change their mindset to overcome 2020...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.