PE-born trombonist hopes new book with songs in all SA languages will foster nation-building
A new book to help forge social cohesion while keeping folk songs alive for generations to come will be released early in 2021.
The book, South African Music For All, follows after Port Elizabeth-born trombonist Alex Hitzeroth, 39, released the Ingoma Series, a collection of SA music arranged for youth ensembles, earlier in 2020...
