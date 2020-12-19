WATCH | ANC councillor apologises over comments on gay people
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana has recorded another video, this time, apologising for the homophobic utterances she made in a previous video.
On Friday, in the seemingly self-taped video, the former MMC for sport and arts culture, as recently three weeks ago, and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) regional committee member Lehlohonolo Mfana can be heard and seen saying gay people perform demonic acts...
