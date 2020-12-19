News

WATCH | ANC councillor apologises over comments on gay people

Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 19 December 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana has recorded another video, this time, apologising for the homophobic utterances she made in a previous video.  

On Friday, in the seemingly self-taped video, the former MMC for sport and arts culture, as recently three weeks ago, and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) regional committee member Lehlohonolo Mfana can be heard and seen saying gay people perform demonic acts...

