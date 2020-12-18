Kouga kicks back over beach closures

Hotspot municipality going to court in bid to have government’s decision overturned

PREMIUM

The Kouga municipality is taking its fight to have Eastern Cape beaches reopened to court.



Kouga forms part of the Sarah Baartman District municipality which was declared a Covid-19 hotspot along with the Garden Route district municipality on Monday night...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.