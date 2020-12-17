News

Ex-Windvogel resident refused to quit despite medical school applications being rejected 13 times

Woman’s long fight to become a doctor finally pays off

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 17 December 2020

Being born into poverty did not deter Jaqueline Matroos from attaining her dream of becoming a doctor.

For 13 years, Matroos’s applications to study medicine were consistently rejected by medical schools in SA...

