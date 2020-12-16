News

Eastern Cape the butt of jokes with closing of beaches

By Zamandulo Malonde - 16 December 2020

 

The Eastern Cape, a Covid-19 hotspot, has become the butt of the joke among South African social media users foreseeing a bleak festive season without access to beaches...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X