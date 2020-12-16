Eastern Cape the butt of jokes with closing of beaches
The Eastern Cape, a Covid-19 hotspot, has become the butt of the joke among South African social media users foreseeing a bleak festive season without access to beaches...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.