Politics

Nqaba Bhanga finally announces Bay mayoral committee

By Nomazima Nkosi - 16 December 2020

Nearly two weeks after being elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Nqaba Bhanga announced his mayoral committee on Wednesday.

But the announcement was not without drama as the Patriotic Alliance withdrew from the coalition government just minutes before Bhanga was set to publicly announce the new mayoral committee members...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X