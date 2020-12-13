Police appeal for help to identify bodies found in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth police are appealing for assistance to locate the next of kin of two men whose bodies were found in separate incidents on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said in the first incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in Old Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, at about 1am.

Naidu said Mount Road detectives responded after they were contacted and told that a man, with multiple injuries, was lying in the road.

“It is alleged that a pedestrian was knocked over by a vehicle.

“He [the pedestrian] is unknown at this stage,” Naidu said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation and anyone who can identify the man’s body or may know his next of kin is asked to contact D/Const Robin Meyer on 041-394-6316, or the nearest police station.

In an unrelated matter, the semi-naked body of an unidentified man was found on the corners of France and Lingilishle Streets in Timothy Valley, at about 2am.

The man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years of age, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and two wounds to the left shoulder.

Naidu said the man had tattoos on his upper body, with the name “Poppie” on his shoulder.

A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist the police in their investigation or can identify the deceased is asked to contact D/Lt Col Allan Stuurman on 071-608-1641, or the Bethelsdorp police station on 041-403-1910, or their nearest police station.