Parts of Uitenhage in the dark as substation trips
Large parts of Uitenhage were without electricity on Sunday morning after the San Souci substation tripped.
In a statement issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality communications office on Sunday morning, it was confirmed that circuit boards at the San Souci substation in Despatch had tripped.
According to the municipality, staff were attending to the matter but no timeframe were given for when the supply would be restored.
HeraldLIVE
