Lawyer convicted of fraud still practising
No move to have woman struck off role, four years after being found guilty
Disciplinary proceedings against a convicted Eastern Cape lawyer have lagged for so long, she is still practising four years after she was found guilty of fraud.
While those behind Julia Mfundisi’s successful prosecution struggle to have her struck from the roll of attorneys, there is nothing preventing the woman from practising until the Legal Practice Council (LPC) steps in...
