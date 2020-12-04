She dishes out good food — and good karma
Curry queen Aqeelah Duru’s homemade offerings hitting the right spot during pandemic
Growing up, Aqeelah Duru hardly set foot in her mother’s kitchen, but today the 64-year-old is spreading good karma with her signature homemade curry dishes.
She has been in the food industry for 33 years, and her culinary prowess was recently featured in the Woolworths Taste magazine along with with other Nelson Mandela Bay chefs and eateries...
