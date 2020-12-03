We'll keep pushing transformation, says St Anne's after Mandela Foundation pulls out

Top KwaZulu-Natal midlands school St Anne’s Diocesan College has accepted the withdrawal of the Nelson Mandela Foundation from the transformation process it co-designed.

The foundation became involved after a group of former pupils in June compiled a 6,000-word public document alleging institutionalised racism at the private school and talked about “harsh” experiences to which the pupils of colour had been subjected over the years.

In a letter dated November 25, the foundation’s CEO Sello Hatang said: “It is with great regret that I must inform you that the Nelson Mandela Foundation has decided to withdraw from the transformation process which our two institutions co-designed for your school.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the school's board chair Kari Greene said: “Our transformation journey as a school continues. The Nelson Mandela Foundation, with whom the school partnered on this journey, has withdrawn its participation in the past week.”

Greene said St Anne’s remained committed to its transformation and diversity agenda with respect to admissions, appointments and, most importantly, its “conversations that expand our commitment to embracing our connection in our St Anne’s family”.