Bay musos on a mission to bring people together

Bloemendal brothers to release first single in collaboration with heavyweight artists

From making beats in their bedroom at their mother’s house, brothers Waven and Ruwayne Sebia from Bloemendal now boast the release of their first single titled Good People.



The single, in collaboration with Mi-Casa’s J’Something and Zyon from Liquideep, is one of five tracks on their debut extended play (EP) 47 Spt Str (47 September Street)...

