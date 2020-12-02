Anti-Ramaphosa faction flexes its muscles

Big guns from radical economic transformation brigade descend on PE to welcome Andile Lungisa back from prison

PREMIUM

Emboldened by former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s early release from prison, leaders aligned to the so-called radical economic transformation brigade took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, blaming the Covid-19 crisis in the Eastern Cape on his allies.



ANC leaders who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed ANC presidency bid took turns taking a swipe at not only Ramaphosa, but also at those aligned to him, such as Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and the party’s provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, saying they completely failed to lead. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.