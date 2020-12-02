Anti-Ramaphosa faction flexes its muscles
Big guns from radical economic transformation brigade descend on PE to welcome Andile Lungisa back from prison
Emboldened by former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s early release from prison, leaders aligned to the so-called radical economic transformation brigade took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, blaming the Covid-19 crisis in the Eastern Cape on his allies.
ANC leaders who supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s failed ANC presidency bid took turns taking a swipe at not only Ramaphosa, but also at those aligned to him, such as Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and the party’s provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, saying they completely failed to lead. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.