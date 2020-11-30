Water supply to several Bay suburbs to be cut for maintenance work

Water supply to Wells Estate, Beverley Grove and Framesby will be disrupted this week with maintenance work scheduled to take place, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said on Monday.

Residents are advised that water supply will be temporarily shut off between 9am and 2pm on Tuesday in Wells Estate, between 9am and 2pm on Wednesday in Beverly Grove and between 9am and 2pm on Thursday in Framesby.

The maintenance work will be conducted in these areas to ensure the city reduces water losses with routine maintenance on bulk water infrastructure, a statement sent by the municipality read.

This is part of the city’s efforts to reduce the probability of unforeseen water disruptions due to lack of maintenance, the municipality said.

“The infrastructure maintenance work is also vital to preserve the lifespan of the city’s water infrastructure.

“The city has chosen to conduct the work between 9am and 2pm to ensure that few consumers will be inconvenienced.

“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

`HeraldLIVE