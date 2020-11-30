Woman tells of attack outside Port Elizabeth shopping centre
‘I was flung to the ground when a man tried to grab my bag’
Traumatised, sore and angry is how Debbie Badenhorst feels after an attempted robbery in which she was dragged across a shopping centre parking lot by a would-be thief who tried to snatch her bag.
