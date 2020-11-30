Top official held over R4.8m Covid awareness campaign

A top local official has been arrested in connection with a dodgy Covid-19 door-to-door awareness campaign that cost the OR Tambo district R4.8m.



The Mthatha-based municipality’s whippery service manager, Phumzile Johnson Gwadiso, 48, was picked up by the Hawks on Friday morning and appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on tender fraud charges...

