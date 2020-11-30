Think before you put lives in danger

Christmas is creeping ever closer and ominous rumblings of tougher restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay threaten to put a damper on festive season celebrations in the metro.



Whether you’re a Covid-denier or Covid-believer, the end result of non-compliance with the most basic of asks — wearing a mask, hand-sanitising and social-distancing — will be the same for everyone...

