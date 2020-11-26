Son, 16, discovered nightmare scene of mom and 5 children killed with axe near Coffee Bay

The 16-year-old first-born son of the woman slain along with her other children in Kwaaiman near Ellitodale and Coffee Bay on Tuesday night was the first to discover their bodies.



Distraught family members confirmed this to DispatchLIVE at Sidebakweni village on Thursday morning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.