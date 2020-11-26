Zweli Mkhize hints at tightened Covid-19 lockdown in Eastern Cape

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says local lockdown restrictions will be discussed for Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape - a province that accounts for about 50% of SA’s daily Covid-19 cases.

He was speaking during a visit to the province on Thursday, where he said urgent decisions were needed to contain the spread of the virus.

“We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in the Nelson Mandela Bay. Indeed, it is a concern that we are seeing in a few other areas. The whole country has got bubbles of small cluster outbreaks which we are seeing, but they are transient. Nelson Mandela Bay has continued to fester and in effect our concern is that something has to be done,” he told a delegation at Nelson Mandela University.

“We have seen the numbers of positive cases increasing in Nelson Mandela Bay and Eastern Cape. We have seen the number of people admitted in hospital has increased, the numbers of people recorded to have lost their lives has also increased and the percentage of people positive has also increased.”