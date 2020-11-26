Health workers protest over community nurses’ poor pay
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in Nelson Mandela Bay embarked on a strike on Thursday, demanding permanent employment for all the community healthcare workers in the region.
The march saw more than 100 members converge at Greenacres and walk along Ring Road, Rochelle Road and into Cape Road through Congynham Road to the Nelson Mandela health district office to deliver a memorandum to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba...
