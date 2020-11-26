Katlego Maboe’s estranged wife Monique Muller brings awareness to 16 Days of Activism
Monique joined Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation’s efforts to make available information about where to get help if you are a GBV victim/survivor
After having hogged headlines earlier this year when she levelled abuse allegations against TV presenter Katlego Maboe, Monique Muller has joined the campaign to end gender-based violence GBV and raise awareness about organisations that help victims.
Katlego and his estranged partner Monique made news after a viral video lifted the lid on the couple's love life, where Katlego admitted to cheating on Monique.
Monique also levelled accusations of abuse against him.
In a statement that followed the viral video, Katlego admitted to being unfaithful but denied the allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.
On Wednesday, Monique took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself at a protest against GBV.
Joining the mandate carried by government as the 16 Days of Activism campaign against GBV continues (November 25 to December 10), Monique showed her support for Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation’s efforts to make available information about where to get help if you are a GBV victim/survivor.
"#16DayOfActivism — raising funds for our most vulnerable,” Monique wrote on one of her IG stories post.
Here are some snaps showing Monique taking action:
Rachel explained the objective the Kolisi Foundation was aiming to achieve in an Instagram video. In the caption, the foundation also elaborated on their plans to assist GBV victims.
“During 16 Days of Activism we will be taking hands with organisations in the GBV space by focusing on amplifying the work they are doing. Our vision is to create a hub for helping organisations to build capacity, in order for people to find each other, create synergies, provide support and work better together.
“We cannot win the fight against GBV if we operate with a silo mentality. Over the next few days, we will introduce you to these organisations. Take this opportunity to learn from and about them, understand the role they are playing in the space and how you can engage with them ... Help is available, we only need to know where to find it.”
