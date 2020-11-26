Harmful algal bloom returns to Swartkops Estuary
Symptomatic of gross mismanagement of Bay water resources, NMU aquatic scientist says
The harmful algal bloom is back on the Swartkops Estuary and it is a direct symptom of the metro’s mismanagement of Nelson Mandela Bay’s water resources, NMU aquatic scientist Prof Nadine Strydom said on Wednesday.
Strydom said the latest manifestation of Heterosigma akashiwo could be directly linked to the concerns about water quality spotlighted in The Herald’s front page report on Monday...
