News

Plates of festive cheer on menu for 100 homeless PE people

By Yolanda Palezweni - 26 November 2020

Just because you are homeless, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to celebrate Christmas.

That is the sentiment of a young Bay woman who is organising a Christmas party for some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most destitute residents...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X