Your chance to be tourism’s leading light
Ports authority calls for lease applications linked to Cape Recife Lighthouse
Feeling like your tourism enterprise could be a leading light? Then why not apply to lease the Cape Recife Lighthouse.
That’s the invitation from Transnet, which has issued a notice requesting submissions from applicants interested in renting the Port Elizabeth lighthouse “to create a viable and attractive tourism destination for a period of up to 10 years”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.