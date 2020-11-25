Your chance to be tourism’s leading light

Ports authority calls for lease applications linked to Cape Recife Lighthouse

Feeling like your tourism enterprise could be a leading light? Then why not apply to lease the Cape Recife Lighthouse.



That’s the invitation from Transnet, which has issued a notice requesting submissions from applicants interested in renting the Port Elizabeth lighthouse “to create a viable and attractive tourism destination for a period of up to 10 years”...

