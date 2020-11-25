News

Walmer angel saves the day

Kind-hearted community worker takes in mom and infant who lost everything in shack fire

By Yolanda Palezweni - 25 November 2020

One of Walmer township’s “angels” has taken in a young mother after her shack was destroyed in a fire and she struggled to make ends meet for her and her now month-old baby.

The 20-year-old mother from the Transkei came to Port Elizabeth early in 2020 with the father of the child and a belief for a better life...

