Vietnam ambassador meets Bay business chamber
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber met the Socialist Republic of Vietnam ambassador Van Loi Hoang in an effort to strengthen business relations and identify areas of collaboration.
In a statement, Business Chamber spokesperson Sibongile Dimbaza said the team was led by CEO Nomkhita Mona and operations manager Prince Matonsi who met Hoang and other high ranking diplomats...
