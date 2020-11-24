Pondo Chiefs to play home fixtures at KwaZulu-Natal stadium
Newly-promoted Eastern Cape soccer side Bizana Pondo Chiefs have been given the green light to host their GladAfrica Championship home fixtures at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
“We are still trying to talk with the people of Mthatha to see what can be done to fast-track the stadium issue, but the truth of the matter is temporarily we will play in KZN and that is a fact,” said Pondo Chiefs chair Nathi Mqokiyana...
