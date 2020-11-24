Netcare sending extra staff to Eastern Cape hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge

PREMIUM

Private hospital group Netcare is sending additional staff to its Eastern Cape facilities and considering suspending elective surgery as the region grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.



Nelson Mandela Bay metro is the province’s hotspot and had 6,285 recorded active cases on Sunday, a huge increase on the 167 recorded three weeks earlier. The spike in cases has put immense pressure on hospital services in the region. The metro’s public hospitals ran out of beds in their intensive-care units earlier in November...

